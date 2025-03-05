Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,168 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of UFP Industries worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 1,683.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 357.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $721,563.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,712.60. This represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.35 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.64.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

