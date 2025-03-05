Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 6,737 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $55.27 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $60.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

