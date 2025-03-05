Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 6,737 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2025

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $55.27 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $60.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.