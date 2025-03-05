Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $111.25 Average PT from Analysts

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.25.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. China Renaissance cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu
Baidu Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $87.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. Baidu has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $116.25.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
