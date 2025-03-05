Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $111.25 Average PT from Analysts

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDUGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. China Renaissance cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,123,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,521,000 after purchasing an additional 176,150 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,916,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,796,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,605,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,410,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,213,000 after acquiring an additional 207,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 1,527,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,818,000 after acquiring an additional 102,909 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $87.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. Baidu has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $116.25.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

