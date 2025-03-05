Bailard Inc. Buys 935 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 30.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 266,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 62,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 71.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,306,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,051,000 after buying an additional 1,376,713 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 28.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

View Our Latest Report on ING

ING Groep Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.