Bailard Inc. Buys New Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SON opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.06%.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, Director John R. Haley bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.76 per share, with a total value of $140,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,772.08. The trade was a 19.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $191,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,316.75. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

