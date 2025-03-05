Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $189.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.