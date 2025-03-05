Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.
Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $189.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $215.82.
Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.
