Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Bailard Inc. cut its position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 18.7% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JANX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $1,404,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,196,264.26. The trade was a 10.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $731,769.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,788.32. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,515. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $71.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 3.16.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janux Therapeutics Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

