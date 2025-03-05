Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the January 31st total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSVN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank7 from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bank7 from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Bank7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. The company has a market cap of $372.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.46. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Bank7 had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 32.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Henry Litchfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $207,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,597.50. This trade represents a 27.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Bank7 by 22.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

