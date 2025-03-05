Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Stock Price Down 21.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) fell 21.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.61. 356,647 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 158,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Banxa Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$31.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -209.35.

Get Banxa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Banxa

In related news, Director Antanas (Tony) Guoga acquired 456,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.49 per share, with a total value of C$682,459.20. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Banxa Company Profile

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.