Bard Associates Inc. Sells 11,315 Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.29% of Beam Global worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 59,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Beam Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Beam Global from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88.

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

