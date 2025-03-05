Barrington Research Estimates Marcus’ Q2 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marcus in a research report issued on Monday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Marcus alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MCS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Marcus Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. Marcus has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $23.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a market cap of $543.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.75, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -107.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 599,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 246,375 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Marcus by 135.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 225,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 193,400 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,258,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 736,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after buying an additional 139,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.