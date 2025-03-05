Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the January 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 581.0 days.
Barry Callebaut Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of BYCBF stock opened at $1,219.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,188.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,483.99. Barry Callebaut has a twelve month low of $1,053.60 and a twelve month high of $1,835.83.
Barry Callebaut Company Profile
