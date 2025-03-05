Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the January 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 581.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of BYCBF stock opened at $1,219.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,188.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,483.99. Barry Callebaut has a twelve month low of $1,053.60 and a twelve month high of $1,835.83.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

