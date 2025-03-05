Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $81.78 and traded as high as $87.00. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 1,105 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.78.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

