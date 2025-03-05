BCM Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

BCM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison comprises 1.0% of BCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.39. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.16 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average of $97.98.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 64.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

