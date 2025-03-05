BCM Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

BCM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.9 %

SLB stock opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $55.69.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.66%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $1,104,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,657.28. This represents a 33.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $5,427,346.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,140,160.34. This represents a 40.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,772 shares of company stock worth $12,546,660 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Griffin Securities lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

