Beacon Energy (LON:BCE) Shares Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Beacon Energy plc (LON:BCE – Get Free Report) fell 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00). 700,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 24,769,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).
Beacon Energy Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £555,300.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.30.
About Beacon Energy
Beacon Energy plc is an international upstream oil & gas company with a fresh approach.
