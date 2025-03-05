Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total transaction of $639,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,518,239.71. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total transaction of $829,377.13. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 181,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,852,877.56. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,847 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $528.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 136.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $607.58 and a 200-day moving average of $526.43. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $273.52 and a one year high of $715.99.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXON. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

