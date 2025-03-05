BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Trading Down 40% – Should You Sell?

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 40% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 2,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

BioForce Nanosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.07 million, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of -1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

About BioForce Nanosciences

(Get Free Report)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, and online at www.bioforceeclipse.com, as well as through social media and telemarketing channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioForce Nanosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioForce Nanosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.