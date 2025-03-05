Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.29), Zacks reports.

Biohaven Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Biohaven from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.94 per share, with a total value of $1,042,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,368,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,132,551.54. This trade represents a 1.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

