BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. BioLife Solutions updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

BLFS opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at BioLife Solutions

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 7,604 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $207,817.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,688.95. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 987 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $26,668.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,468.58. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,009 shares of company stock worth $272,594. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLFS

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.