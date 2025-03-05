Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) Trading Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 23,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 47,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biotricity in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Biotricity Stock Performance

About Biotricity

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

