BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BTZ opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.