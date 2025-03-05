BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.26 on March 31st

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2621 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $36.87 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

