BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 36,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.90, for a total value of $37,851,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,777,432. This represents a 84.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.37, for a total value of $408,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,656.40. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,620 shares of company stock worth $115,571,370 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,017.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,120.67.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE BLK opened at $951.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $745.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,000.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $983.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

