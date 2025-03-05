BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

BKN stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $13.16.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

