BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of MUC opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Raytheon vs. Lockheed Martin: Which Stock Has More Upside?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Grab Holdings: Time to Grab More of This Rideshare Beast
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Okta’s Stock Reversal Gains Momentum—20% Upside Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.