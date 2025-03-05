BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MUC opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.