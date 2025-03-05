Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 316.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,829,000 after buying an additional 1,372,865 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,773,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,736,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,415,000 after acquiring an additional 293,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OWL opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 116.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.75 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.48.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

