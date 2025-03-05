BMO Capital Markets Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $1.40

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $1.60 to $1.40 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.94.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,055,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,228,602. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $146,465,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,438,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,194,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,388,000 after buying an additional 3,662,456 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.