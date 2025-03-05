Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Short Interest Down 15.9% in February

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the January 31st total of 155,000 shares. Currently, 24.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 200,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Bone Biologics Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of Bone Biologics stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. Bone Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.25.
Bone Biologics Company Profile
