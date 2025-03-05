Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,896 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.20.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

