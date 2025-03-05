Brokerages Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target at $41.36

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get JD.com alerts:

View Our Latest Report on JD.com

Institutional Trading of JD.com

JD.com Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD opened at $40.95 on Friday. JD.com has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.