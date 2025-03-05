Brokerages Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target at $41.36

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.71.
JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.
Shares of JD opened at $40.95 on Friday. JD.com has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53.
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
