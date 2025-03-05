Brokerages Set Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT at $31.36

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.36.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $2,688,104.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,193.16. The trade was a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $1,253,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,070,006.64. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,964 over the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 199,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

