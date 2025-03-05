Brokers Issue Forecasts for Genesco FY2028 Earnings

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Genesco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year. The consensus estimate for Genesco’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genesco

Genesco Price Performance

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.59 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genesco has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 166.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Genesco by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Genesco by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 139,485 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 139.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genesco

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $170,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,159.44. The trade was a 8.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.