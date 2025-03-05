Brokers Issue Forecasts for MGP Ingredients FY2025 Earnings

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for MGP Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $32.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $688.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 6.46. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $92.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

