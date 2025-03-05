Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,606.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 42.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.46. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $62.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.65.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.58%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

