Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Down 22.9% in February

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPYPN opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $15.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world’s premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world’s major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

