Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (BTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0862 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %
BTX opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.
