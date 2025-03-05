Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 6,500 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $937,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,058 shares in the company, valued at $66,940,366.50. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 493.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

