Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bunzl announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 194.30 ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bunzl had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 4.20%.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Bunzl stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,038 ($38.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,189,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,796. The firm has a market cap of £9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,896 ($37.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,732 ($47.74). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,355.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,424.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNZL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.82) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,980 ($50.91) to GBX 4,150 ($53.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,375 ($43.18).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

