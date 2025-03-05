California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Announces Earnings Results

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.36 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%.

CRC opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. California Resources has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $60.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

In other news, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $883,762.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,269.20. The trade was a 34.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial raised California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

