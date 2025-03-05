Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.48. Approximately 62,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,435,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLMT shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.88.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Jennifer Straumins sold 37,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $810,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,184,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,373,896.38. This represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

