Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.95-$3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.21-$10.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.46 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.950-3.050 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPB

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.