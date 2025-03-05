Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.950-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2 billion-$10.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.4 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPB. Citigroup decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Campbell Soup to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 2.3 %

CPB stock opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $52.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 85.25%.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

