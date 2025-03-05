CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Short Interest Update

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CanSino Biologics Price Performance

CASBF opened at C$4.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.39. CanSino Biologics has a 52 week low of C$1.86 and a 52 week high of C$4.90.

CanSino Biologics Company Profile

CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.

