Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Teladoc Health FY2025 Earnings

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James expects that the health services provider will earn ($0.78) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.26.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 2.4 %

Teladoc Health stock opened at $9.21 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.44 million.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 776.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

