Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Receives $10.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRBU shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 4,306,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 223,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 475.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 2,062,563 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 467,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 124,782 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,581,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 109,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

CRBU stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $99.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

