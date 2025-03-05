Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 336,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 203,710 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 72.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.