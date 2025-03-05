Carrera Capital Advisors Buys New Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 137,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,418,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 214,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $146.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

