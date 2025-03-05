Carrera Capital Advisors Buys Shares of 68,712 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $1,428,196,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,060,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,823,000 after purchasing an additional 151,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,666,000 after purchasing an additional 93,126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,738,000 after purchasing an additional 87,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,423,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,320,000 after buying an additional 111,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

