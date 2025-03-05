Carrera Capital Advisors Cuts Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Carrera Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Carrera Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 67.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.31. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.96 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

